3 more cases over Darshan’s b’day bash

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three more FIRs have been registered against actor Darshan’s fans and his manager who organised the cine artiste’s birthday celebration on the intervening night of February 15 and 16, following complaints from residents of Ideal Homes in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.M C Shaymasukha, resident, alleged in his complaint that the actor’s fans broke several flower pots on the premises of his house. Another complainant Ramprasad M S said his SUV sustained damages to the tune of Rs 40,000 after fans stood on it to catch a glimpse of the actor.

They demanded that large-scale celebrations be banned to prevent such incidents in future. “We have taken the cases seriously and obtained CCTV footage to take action against those created nuisance. Since it was night, the footage is not clear. We have asked the organisers to give us their statements,” a police officer said.

Constable Devaraj DR (26) attached to the Janabharathi police station had filed a complaint after he had been attacked by Darshan’s fans while managing the crowds at his residence at Ideal Homes Layout in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.When Devaraj told fans to stand in a queue, he was punched in the nose and right eye. He bled heavily, but recovered at a private hospital later.

