Bilal Bagh protesters conduct art classes, teach Constitution to kids

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the women are going strong with their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizen and National Population Register, near Bilal Bagh, the venue has also become a space to conduct tuition and art classes for children.“We give tuition to children who join their parents after school hours. There are art and craft activities for them. We also teaching them the Constitution, the Preamble, educating them about freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, teaching them patriotic songs, and raising awareness on plastic usage, manual scavenging and more,” said Saqib, one of the protestors at the venue.

A documentary on NRC in Assam, and the movie Rang De Basanti, were screened at the protest. A small library has been set up with several children’s books.“We conduct storytelling activities, games for children, and help them with their homework and studies,” said Imran, another protestor.

As many as seven people are on a hunger strike who said that it would be an indefinite one till Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa comes to the venue and addresses the issue. The women’s protest has been going on continuously for the last 13 days in Bilal Bagh, with the demand of scrapping NRC, CAA and NPR.