Dasara prep to start after session: CT Ravi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tourism and Kannada and Culture minister CT Ravi on Friday said that preparations for Mysuru Dasara will start from April and the first meeting with stakeholders will be held in Mysuru after the Assembly session is over. Speaking at a meet held by the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ravi said that while the tourism department claims it is an international event, in reality it’s planning does not show so. Planning for international events should start months in advance. Normally preparations for Dasara would start in September, but from this year on it will start immediately, he said.

“We will show Mysuru in a different way. A proper itinerary will be planned with the palace, KRS Dam and even natural destinations around Mysuru,” he said. He admitted that promotion of the state’s destinations was inadequate, the upcoming 2020- 25 tourism policy was being drafted to draw more tourists. “We have everything. We only need to promote it. Like in USA keychains, caps, fridge magnets and all other souvenirs are made for tourists. It is lacking here. We should also create the same to promote destinations like Belur, Halebidu, Badami and Pattadakalu. At present entry to these places is free, there is a need to put regulations and facilities that will draw traction,” he said.

He said that the government was working on a subsidy policy and for this officials are surveying places in state to make note of areas which need investment. There are 319 tourist destinations in the state and every year at least two will be picked up for upliftment and promotion. The department is also making a list of areas where subsidies need to be given to set up hotels, resorts and mid-segment hotels. For example, a push will be given to set up facilities in lesser-known places like Chitradurga, Karwar, Hampi, Raichur. Investors meet will soon be held to take the opinion of all stakeholders.

The government would also promote village tourism by creating a rural experience for tourists.

Talks are on to involve the Lambani Development Corporation to create a village experience with their traditional art and life style around Hampi, which can be another attraction for tourists apart from seeing Hampi. Work is also on to make Mysuru the yoga capital of the state.

Accepting FKCCI’s proposal to fund developments in Hampi, Ravi suggested that they work on creating mobile toilets, join hands to promote Hampi by night, and sound and lights show. The department is also working on creating a business model which regulate investment and promote tourism.