Don’t deviate from HN Valley project, Sudhakar urges minor irrigation minister 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chikkaballapur MLA and minister for medical education Dr K Sudhakar has written to the minor irrigation minister requesting not to deviate from the HN Valley project, which is meant to fill lakes in Chikkaballapur district.In a letter written on Wednesday, Sudhakar stated that the project was planned to fill up lakes that come under Chikkaballapura district but on humanitarian grounds, it was agreed in principle to also fill up 21 lakes in Byatarayanapura and Devanahalli taluks.

“Bagaluru lake has already been filled up under the project and due to electricity issues, water pumping works had been temporarily stopped and the problem was fixed. Meanwhile, some miscreants have burnt the electricity cable of the project installed in Hoovinayakanahalli Industrial Area in Bagalur on Monday. It appears to be a pre-planned act with an intent to ensure that water is not pumped to Chikkaballapura lakes and divert the water to lakes not covered under the project,” he stated.

“A case has been registered. I request you to order a thorough probe into the matter. Meanwhile, I request you to direct the Principal Secretary of the Minor Irrigation department not to fill up lakes that are not covered in the project until the lakes included in the project are filled up,” he added.