UK launches £2m challenge fund for tech-based solutions

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a boost to artificial intelligence and Data Science researchers, the UK recently launched a new country-wide £2 million challenge fund in the city recently, for better collaboration between industry and academia internationally. The fund focusses on artificial intelligence and Data Science innovations. The grants will be given to researchers who develop tech-solutions for social, economic and environmental challenges in India, Richard Homer, chief operating officer, British Deputy High Commission, Bengaluru told TNIE.

The team is looking for Indian researchers who will work with international partners to come up with technology that can solve challenges, said Homer.“If you can solve the challenges in India, given the size of the country, there is every chance that the solutions can be replicated elsewhere,” he added. Through the grant, he said, they were looking at big projects. A panel consisting of experts from the region will select the winners, he said.

Proposals must be led by an Indian not-for-profit organisation. They can either develop original ideas or adapt successful technologies, techniques or processes from other fields. The last date to apply for the first stage is April 7, 2020. The UK expects to give 4-10 awards between £200,000 - £500,000 in the next 24 months.