Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard

Bengaluru Police chief Bhaskar Rao said that she was escorted out of the place as the Vedike members asked her to leave and crowd started gathering.

Published: 21st February 2020 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru

A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU:  A day after pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by an agitator at an anti-CAA event here, a young woman was arrested on Friday for holding a "Kashmir Mukti (liberation), Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti" placard at a counter protest in the city, police said.

A case had been registered against her for offences under the Indian Penal Code, including creating enmity between different groups of people against the woman, identified as Arudra, they said.

"We have registered the case suo moto (on their own) for creating enmity between different groups of people," Deputy Commissioner of Police Chetan Singh Rathore said.

The woman was produced before a city court judge, who remanded her to 14 days judicial custody till March 5.

Holding the placard with the slogans, Arudra was spotted sitting among the participants of the protest, organised by the Hindu Jagaran Vedike against Amulya Leona, who had shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" on Thursday.

She was escorted out of the place as protesters asked her to leave and the crowd started gathering, city police chief Bhaskar Rao had said.

"She was taken into custody for her own safety along with the placard. We will find out her background, where she has come from and who are behind her among other things," Rao had earlier told reporters, adding she did not raise any slogan.

The "Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti" slogans were written in both Kannada and English in the placard held by her.

The Hindu Jagaran Vedike organised the protest against Amulya Leona who had raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan thrice at an even against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

She had made the controversial slogans in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi after the organisers of the event under the banner of "Save Constitution" invited her to address the gathering, prompting him to denounce her act.

After being removed from the stage, Amulya was later arrested on charges of sedition and produced before a magistrate court, which remanded her to 14 days judicial custody.

An upset Owaisi had said he would not have participated in the protest had he known that the woman had been invited for the event and asserted his party had no links with her.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru police Bengaluru girl detained Bengaluru Dalit mukti Bengaluru placard girl
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp