Woman ends life over torture by husband, in-laws

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old newly-married woman committed suicide on Wednesday as she was unable to bear the alleged torture by her husband and mother-in-law, in Kodigehalli. The deceased has been identified as Rabekala, who was married to Raja. The couple were residing in an apartment in Kodigehalli near Sahakaranagar. Raja is a driver by profession and Sundari, a homemaker.

According to police, Rabekala’s father Anthonyswamy said in his complaint that Rabekala and Raja fell in love and got married five months ago. On Wednesday, her in-laws called him to inform that she was found hanging from the ceiling after which he alerted Kodigehalli police.

The complainant alleged that her daughter was being abused and tortured by Raja and his mother Sundari. Upset over this, Rabekala had taken the extreme step and based on a complaint, both were arrested on the same day and handed over to judicial custody. The accused have been booked under abetment of suicide and investigations are on, police officer added.