Artistes and residents join hands to create traffic awareness

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an initiative to create traffic awareness, more than 300 residents of Kanakapura Road Apartments Movement of Change (KARAMoC) with Rotary Bangalore Vidyapeetha carried out a social-cultural fest on Friday.

A group of 50 singers, accompanied by dancers from the Raghuleela School of Music, Mysuru, gathered at the awareness drive. The artistes performed along the one-kilometre stretch connecting Sarakki signal and Banshankari temple, which grabbed people’s attention. Meanwhile, others were holding placards against rash driving, abrupt honking, stopping on zebra crossing, footpath encroachments, wrong side driving and others. The residents even raised demands to the Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP) like keeping 20 seconds for pedestrian crossing, enforcement cameras for wrong side driving and not allowing vehicles to be parked on zebra crossing.

Abdul Aleem, president of KARAMoC, said, “The idea is to educate the violator and expect the traffic department to act on the complaints of the residents.”

Actress Samyukta Hornad, Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy, Corporators of Jaraganahallli and Yelechenahalli participated in the event. The event was supported by the Bangalore City Traffic Police and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).