Dining in the lap of nature

Published: 22nd February 2020 06:39 AM

By Aslam Gafoor
BENGALURU:  Lapis, at The Oberoi hotel, opened its doors to unveil a vibrant all-day dining space which embraces nature like never before in the heart of the city. On offer are shades of sky blues, garden greens, sunlit windows, a gurgling water stream and an international menu focused on local fresh produce.
The erstwhile Le Jardin, which has stood at the same place since 1992, has made way to reveal a gemstone which aptly describes this nine-month long transformation. The restaurant’s name is inspired by the precious Lapis Lazuli, an attractive blue metamorphic rock with gold grains prized for its intense colour. Three blue pillars embedded with gold streaks take centre stage as they flow upwards and across enveloping the restaurant below in a poetic design form.

Lapis does a buffet spread for breakfast and lunch, however, the menu goes a la carte at dinner showcasing international small plates, Indian regional specialities plus gluten-free and vegan dishes. In true legendary Oberoi hospitality, the combined team of executive chef Robin Batra, executive sous chef Nimisha Verghese and senior sous chef Hitesh Pant spin their culinary magic in the restaurant’s thoughtfully crafted menu.

In the small plates section, we recommend you try the Brûlée of Goat Cheese and Herbs; the Inside-out Karari Roomali Roti; the Seared Tuna Avocado with flying fish roe and ponzu dressing; and the Monk-crafted Burrata with Heirloom Tomatoes Tartare. A glowing, gold mosaic-tiled wood-fired pizza oven is the show stopper at Lapis from where chefs turn out the most delicious thin crust pizzas, deep dish pizzas, Stromboli rolls and flat breads. Our pick was the Forest Mushrooms, Chévre, Roquette, Confit Garlic, Truffle oil thin crust pizza and the Peri-peri Cauliflower, Jalapeños, Cilantro, Spring Onions deep dish pizza.

At this point, we must draw your attention to the al fresco area of the restaurant which houses a cosy patio and a stunning deck overlooking the expansive greens. Night or day, this is the place to soak in the natural beauty of the verdant gardens of the hotel while you savour your cocktails and food in the company of a soothing water stream gently flowing under the connecting wooden bridge. Speaking of cocktails, the mixologists at Lapis have concocted innovative drinks which are a perfect unison of flavours and Instagram visual appeal.

Take, for instance, the sPhalerite, a blend of whisky, panakam syrup, coconut water finished with a sprig of fresh curry leaves in a tall cooler glass. Or, the cuBanite with gold rum, mint and lime served with crushed ice and garnished with mint leaves and a dehydrated citrus wheel. Back to the menu, and we discover a grill section where the sides and sauces are served as per personal preference along with the mains. Then there is a large repertoire of Indian dishes with a special dedication to regional Indian specialities. Of course, there’s plentiful more in the form of power-packed salads, burgers, wraps, home-made pasta, risotto, the works. No meal is complete without a good dessert and here bakery and pastry senior sous chef Sangeet Panwar delights us with The Unbelievable Apple which has cinnamon mousse, apple jelly and roasted walnut ice cream and the Caramelting Hearts which has Hazelnut Ganache, milk chocolate and praline crisps.

Address: Lapis, The Oberoi, 37-39, MG Road Timing: 6.30 am to 11.30 pm Average price for two: Rs 3,200

