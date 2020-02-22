Ice cream dosa? Try it here in Jayanagar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: What do you do when a child demands ice cream with dosa? You make it, of course! This is what N Manjunatha did when a toddler came up to his stall in Jayanagar 2nd Block one day and asked for the same. It led him to give birth to ice cream dosa – served with three flavours of ice cream scoops, garnished with chocolate syrup on top. Instead of the usual stuffing inside the dosa, the batter is smeared with Tutti Frutti, much to children’s delight.

“My wife, son and I sell 2G, 3G, 4G ice cream dosas (named according to the number of scoops of ice cream). We have a new variant, Gulkand dosa, which is selling quite well,” says Manjunatha. Amarnath Chats stall, which is open from 5.30-11 pm, seems maximum customers around 8 pm every day, “Not only dosa, we also have ice cream idlis; Oreo dosa; bullet ice cream bondas, more popularly known as fried ice creams; bread ice cream and more. The menu will keep changing according to new trends in the market,” he adds. The price starts from `40 and goes up till `150. According to him, he will be starting panipuri ice cream from March 1.

Six-year-old Sudhi was enjoying her ice cream dosa with her family. “I don’t like plain dosa. This has ice cream so now I love eating dosa,” she says. Her mother, Sudha Rani, came to know about these variants through word-of-mouth. “We came here as soon as we got to know about it,” she says. The stall will be closed till Feb 28.