Love for 6 yards

Bengalureans, get ready for  a special exhibition and sale of sarees at RainTree on Sankey Road, Bengaluru, on February 23, 24 and 25.

BENGALURU: Bengalureans, get ready for a special exhibition and sale of sarees at RainTree on Sankey Road, Bengaluru, on February 23, 24 and 25. Earlier showcases in the city yielded a positive response, and this curated selection is being presented especially for Ugadi and the festive season.
The Ugadi collection introduces two new weaves exclusively available from Kankatala – Bandhani on

Kanjivaram and Bandhani on Patan Patola. Some of the highlights of the Pathan Patola range are the Asawali weave, which takes 12 months to produce, and natural-dyed weaves, which take between 8 and 12 months to produce. Paithani sarees also strongly feature in the showcase.

This collection is also suitable for bridal wear, and features an exquisite selection of Kanjivaram silks, alongside a versatile range of Banarasis, Khadis, Kotas, Linens, Organzas, Gadwals, Uppadas, Ikats and designer sarees in fine renditions, which will suit a variety of occasions.

The curators look for and select only the best quality in weave, design and fabric. This is what has made the Kankatala name synonymous with exquisite sarees, and secured its place is one of Visakhapatnam’s most beloved boutiques over the decades, with branches across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Speaking on the showcase, the boutique’s director Anirudh Kankatala says, “The passion for handlooms that we see in Bengaluru is unparalleled elsewhere, and it is always a pleasure for us to bring our catalogue to this highly discerning and stylish city. This is our fourth exhibition here so far.”

