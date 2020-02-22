Paytm partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1 lakh drivers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Paytm Payments Bank (PPB) on Friday entered into a partnership with Ola and Uber, to empower over one lakh driver-partners to use Paytm FASTags. To encourage the drivers to purchase and use Paytm FASTags, the company has set up over 12 camps at Uber Green zones across major cities including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Chennai among others.

PPB is working with Ola at Bengaluru airport, Indiranagar, Devanahalli and Electronic City transport hubs to get FASTags to drivers. The company has empowered over 1.2 million cab drivers to use digital payment methods.

Unlike FASTags issued by other banks, Paytm FASTag do not require separate prepaid accounts. The amount paid at toll gates gets auto-debited from Paytmwallet.

Satish Kumar Gupta, MD & CEO of Paytm Payments Bank said, “We have a dedicated team to train the drivers on how to use Paytm FASTags. We are also encouraging them to use Paytm banking services to transact digitally.”