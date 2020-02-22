Postal Dept working on digital pincode for every home, office

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru postal department is working on creating a digital address code for every house or office. Software is being developed here and the testing is set to happen in two months, said an official.Location-sharing will be easy once the individual code is in place, the official added.

“This concept is called as Reverse Geo Coding technique. The traditional method of sharing one’s location through phone can be done just by giving the code,” he said. The code will give information about the address in just a glance,” he added.

On the feasibility of implementing the project in the country, another official said, “Like Aadhaar card, each home or office will have an identity. We are creating an infrastructure which will be widely accepted and could be used by other agencies too. It can be used for location authentication purposes,” he added.

There are around 20,000 pincodes in the country. “There are 350 million households and 150 million business locations. We are looking at 50 crore digital address codes,” he said.

He said it could be completed in a year. “It is fully automated. Our Proof of Concept will be presented before the Postal Directorate in two months. We will run a trial in any area,” the official said.

The system would be possible only by gathering data with the help of postal department staff across all states.