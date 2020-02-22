Home Cities Bengaluru

Schools conduct entrance tests for KG students, demand hearing, speech, sight certificates

DPI Commissioner K G Jagadeesha and KSCPCR chairperson Antony Sebastian were unavailable for comment.

Published: 22nd February 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

school children
By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Rachana approached a well-known autonomous school to enrol her son for UKG, her child was put through 45 minutes of rigorous interview by none less than the principal.
“He was asked to identify English letters, numbers, shapes, colours, animals, how many fingers were being held up etc. We were shocked to see an oral exam being conducted for a child so young. Usually my son speaks to people and is friendly, but because he was put in such an intimidating atmosphere, he did not open up. We were asked to wait outside for the principal to talk to him separately for sometime,” said Rachana.

Instead of being centres of education, schools are upping the barrier year after year. Parents and children are expected to be prepared and educated even before entering formal schooling. This is a violation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009,  which prohibits schools from conducting screening procedures for children or parents during admission. There is also a penalty for violations of these provisions. Section 13 states that school must “adopt an admission procedure that is non-discriminatory, rational and transparent, and that schools do not subject children and their parents to admission tests and interviews in order to decide whether they will admit a child or not.”

However, during this time of the year, when there is a rush for school admissions, such violations occur in broad daylight.“We were asked about our income, caste and education. My four-year-old was asked to count numbers from 1 to 20 and identify alphabets, fruits and vegetables. A Catholic school also asked him to recite a prayer and draw shapes like circles and lines. How children are expected to know all this when they are not taught yet? Should the child be educated beforehand,” asked Pradeep, another parent.
Another parent who tried to enrol his child at the same school, said,” Differentiating between shapes such as triangle and circle, colours, numbers and much more was asked. Once my son was in that atmosphere, he got scared. They also asked us to provide details proving that his hearing, vision and speech is normal. What is the need for this?”

Nagasimha G Rao, director, Child Rights Trust, said that he has been receiving several complaints against schools putting children through screening tests. “Under RTE Sections 13 and 16, schools cannot harass children through a screening process. Many schools do it slyly, by seating the parents elsewhere, taking the child on a walk and asking them to identify flowers and colours. The teachers then give feedback to the principal on each child’s performance. Parents do not even realise what is happening and are only told whether their ward is accepted or rejected,” Rao said. “Up to class 8, there cannot be any such screenings to select children,” he added.

“Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Department of Public Instruction and Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar should take steps against such violations,” he said.

DPI Commissioner K G Jagadeesha and KSCPCR chairperson Antony Sebastian were unavailable for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp