This summer, keep it stylish

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just in time for summer, Chennai-based Lime Soda Pop Up has come up with their list of designers, who, after Coimbatore, Kochi and Singapore, will be showcasing their designs in the city.

From floral fabrics to ready-made saris, delicate danglers to chandbalis and salwars in gorgeous pastel shades, breezy tops, the event organised by one of the biggest fashion curators in the country will have everything that will help you beat the heat in a trendy way.

Soundarya Anil, founder, Lime Soda Pop Up, says the idea was not just to curate something fashionable but also provide a platform to many homegrown brands to showcase their products. “The best part about this pop-up is that, most of the designers work directly with weavers, which also turns out to be beneficial for them,” says Anil. Some of the brands that Bengalureans can look forward to are Rajatamaya, Mirada Kollektive, Madhurima Bhattacharjee, Asmi, Nirjara, Sartoin, SNOB and more.

Anil, who has been curating these pop-ups since 2016, adds that some Tamil Nadu-based designers will also be exhibiting their designs for the first time in the city. One such brand, Her Own Trends, based out of Tirupur, has recently completed two years in the industry. The brand mostly works with fabrics like cotton silk, cottons, jute, and soft silk, which are directly sourced from weavers across Tamil Nadu. Bhubaneswari, founder of Her Own Trends, says, “I am still taking baby steps into the world of fashion. We mostly bring out Indo-Western clothes and our fabrics are sourced from weavers to cut down on middlemen.” She adds that the brand also uses a lot of hand block prints, which has also been their selling point. Another brand, Nirjara is showcasing its collection, Abra. The founder, Nirjara Shah, says the brand is inspired from erstwhile royal parts of India. “My costumes are a combination of traditional Indian crafts with eco-friendly fabrics blended with soothing colours. The fabrics that I use are sourced, sustainably handcrafted and produced in an ethical way,” says Shah. Lime-Soda Pop Up is on till Feb 22 at Raintree

boutique, Sankey Road, from 10 am.