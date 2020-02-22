Home Cities Bengaluru

This summer, keep it stylish

 From floral fabrics to pastel shades, Lime Soda Pop Up showcases designs of the season

Published: 22nd February 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just in time for summer, Chennai-based Lime Soda Pop Up has come up with their list of designers, who, after Coimbatore, Kochi and Singapore, will be showcasing their designs in the city.
From floral fabrics to ready-made saris, delicate danglers to chandbalis and salwars in gorgeous pastel shades, breezy tops, the event organised by one of the biggest fashion curators in the country will have everything that will help you beat the heat in a trendy way.  

Soundarya Anil, founder, Lime Soda Pop Up, says the idea was not just to curate something fashionable but also provide a platform to many homegrown brands to showcase their products. “The best part about this pop-up is that, most of the designers work directly with weavers, which also turns out to be beneficial for them,” says Anil. Some of the brands that Bengalureans can look forward to are Rajatamaya, Mirada Kollektive, Madhurima Bhattacharjee, Asmi, Nirjara, Sartoin, SNOB and more. 

Anil, who has been curating these pop-ups since 2016, adds that some Tamil Nadu-based designers will also be exhibiting their designs for the first time in the city. One such brand, Her Own Trends, based out of Tirupur, has recently completed two years in the industry. The brand mostly works with fabrics like cotton silk, cottons, jute, and soft silk, which are directly sourced from weavers across Tamil Nadu.  Bhubaneswari, founder of Her Own Trends, says, “I am still taking baby steps into the world of fashion. We mostly bring out Indo-Western clothes and our fabrics are sourced from weavers to cut down on middlemen.” She adds that the brand also uses a lot of hand block prints, which has also been their selling point. Another brand, Nirjara is showcasing its collection, Abra. The founder, Nirjara Shah, says the brand is inspired from erstwhile royal parts of  India. “My costumes are a combination of traditional Indian crafts with eco-friendly fabrics blended with soothing colours. The fabrics that I use are sourced, sustainably handcrafted and produced in an ethical way,” says Shah. Lime-Soda Pop Up is on till Feb 22 at Raintree 
boutique, Sankey Road, from 10 am. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp