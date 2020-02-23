UDD seeks probe into pothole fund scam 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Based on information provided by former corporator N R Ramesh about the alleged irregularities by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) in handling fund allocation for pothole and garbage management, the Urban Development Department (UDD) asked the anti-corruption bureau to conduct a probe.

Ramesh said in 2015- 16 and 2016- 17, the BBMP claimed to have spent Rs 116 crore in pothole management. Even though the BBMP claimed before the Karnataka High Court to have identified and filled up 20,000 potholes, they did not have proof. The matter also caught the attention of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who asked the UDD to check. Following the development, the UDD has asked the ACB to investigate the case and a government order has also been issued, he added.

Earlier, in the name of Swachch Bharat, where BBMP was allocated Rs 108.56 crore, they misused Rs 93 crore for road and drain cleaning and wall painting. He said these works were not supposed to be done with the allocated money. The allocated money was to be utilised for setting up incinerators and waste to energy plants.