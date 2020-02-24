Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru marathon: On the right track for a cause

With an aim to promote fitness, the fifth edition of ‘The Rrrun’, Mindtree’s annual running event was held at Global Village, RR Nagar on Sunday.

Published: 24th February 2020 03:46 AM

The Rrrun

Bengalureans participate in The Rrrun. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With an aim to promote fitness, the fifth edition of ‘The Rrrun’, Mindtree’s annual running event was held at Global Village, RR Nagar on Sunday. The event witnessed a turnout of 3,650 participants from across various age groups who participated in 3K, 5K, 10K runs and half-marathon (21K) in male and female categories. 

The winners in the 10K and 21K category were felicitated with medals and cash prizes, with Archana K M securing first place in the 21K women’s category and  Daniel Lagat from Kenya securing a win in 21K category by clocking a time of one hour and 21 minutes. “Running on steep roads is a challenge but it feels good and I love to compete. I look forward to competing in longer formats and aim to represent my country in the Olympics,” said Lagat. Participants expressed their happiness with the initiative and many said they were regulars at the event and were driven by the cause. 

For 50-year-old Vinay Bhat, it was the second consecutive year of running in the category. “Being a fitness enthusiast, I am regular at these events and it is wonderful to see people from all ages including kids participate in the event. Its shows that a lot  people are taking to fitness these days,” he said. Presented by Rotary Bangalore Rajarajeshwari Nagar Centennial and Mindtree, the run was organised to raise funds for community service projects, which focus on areas of preventive healthcare for women, education assistance, school development, water and sanitation projects.

“We came up with this idea because it creates the much-needed awareness on fitness. The money that we gather through registration is spent on people by providing them amenities, apparel and food. One of the areas where the funds is utilised is in schools, as we aim to enhance government school facilities, starting from hygienic washrooms to state-of-the-art classrooms without any comprises,” says Narayan Raghavan, founding member and past president of Rotary Bangalore Rajarajeshwari Nagar Centennial.

Winning laurels
21K (Men) Daniel Langat from Kenya
21K (Women)  Archana K M
10K (Men) Chengappa A B
10K (Women) Bimala Chand

TAGS
The Rrrun Bengaluru marathon
