Bengaluru marathon: On the right track for a cause

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to promote fitness, the fifth edition of ‘The Rrrun’, Mindtree’s annual running event was held at Global Village, RR Nagar on Sunday. The event witnessed a turnout of 3,650 participants from across various age groups who participated in 3K, 5K, 10K runs and half-marathon (21K) in male and female categories.

The winners in the 10K and 21K category were felicitated with medals and cash prizes, with Archana K M securing first place in the 21K women’s category and Daniel Lagat from Kenya securing a win in 21K category by clocking a time of one hour and 21 minutes. “Running on steep roads is a challenge but it feels good and I love to compete. I look forward to competing in longer formats and aim to represent my country in the Olympics,” said Lagat. Participants expressed their happiness with the initiative and many said they were regulars at the event and were driven by the cause.

For 50-year-old Vinay Bhat, it was the second consecutive year of running in the category. “Being a fitness enthusiast, I am regular at these events and it is wonderful to see people from all ages including kids participate in the event. Its shows that a lot people are taking to fitness these days,” he said. Presented by Rotary Bangalore Rajarajeshwari Nagar Centennial and Mindtree, the run was organised to raise funds for community service projects, which focus on areas of preventive healthcare for women, education assistance, school development, water and sanitation projects.

“We came up with this idea because it creates the much-needed awareness on fitness. The money that we gather through registration is spent on people by providing them amenities, apparel and food. One of the areas where the funds is utilised is in schools, as we aim to enhance government school facilities, starting from hygienic washrooms to state-of-the-art classrooms without any comprises,” says Narayan Raghavan, founding member and past president of Rotary Bangalore Rajarajeshwari Nagar Centennial.

Winning laurels

21K (Men) Daniel Langat from Kenya

21K (Women) Archana K M

10K (Men) Chengappa A B

10K (Women) Bimala Chand