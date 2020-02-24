Home Cities Bengaluru

Residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into beauty spot

The TUI then roped in BBMP, which sent earth-movers to clear the spot.

Published: 24th February 2020 03:25 AM

Garbage Mountain, Dumpyard

Image of garbage used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  For 10 long years, a spot at Kumara Park East had become a big garbage dump, making life miserable for residents. But now, the area is clear of garbage, thanks to 10 days of effort by the residents, The Ugly Indians (TUI) and BBMP. It was Ramesh Kumar P. Shah, a member of the Kumara Park (East) Residents’ Association, who wanted to bring about a change. Though the BBMP cleared garbage regularly, by morning fresh garbage piles would reappear. 

“The spot was a BBMP garbage transit point and as autos were always parked here, people dumped garbage throughout the day. We asked TUI to help us,” said Ramesh.A TUI volunteer said, “A corner of the park near the garbage point was an old unused children’s park with rusted equipment and lots of garbage. The road was full of potholes, the footpath was broken and the stormwater drain emanated a foul smell.”

The TUI then roped in BBMP, which sent earth-movers to clear the spot. Then, the residents along with TUI and the civic body revamped the place. Residents and volunteers cleaned the park, painted and cleaned all the equipment. They beautified the entire area. After that footpath were repaired.“After the activity with TUI, the place is spick and span and it is no more a dumping ground,” Ramesh said.

