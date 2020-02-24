SIT scowls Amulya Leona’s social media accounts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The SIT probing the Amulya Leona case on Sunday interrogated a few more students who were part of the anti-CAA event where she allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans. According to a senior police officer, organisers of the event stated that Amulya was allowed to speak for about 10 minutes, but when she raised Pro-Pak slogans they snatched the mic from her hand.

“On Sunday, we gathered details of Amulya’s social media accounts where she posted her views and comments over the developments of CAA and NRC. The police have identified people who were associated with her when she protested in and around the city before the Freedom Park protest. The police also found that two weeks ago, Amulya sat alone in front of Vidhana Soudha to protest against CAA by holding a placard. We have gathered the video footage and verifying who had sent her,” he said.

The SIT has questioned more than 10 people so far, including two organisers of the anti-CAA event. Imran Pasha, one of the organisers, was summoned on Saturday. Pasha, who is also a BBMP corporator from Padarayanapura ward, has been asked to appear before the officers on Monday too. Upparpet police had arrested Amulya at the protest meet for allegedly raising “pro-Pak” slogans. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi was also part of the event.