Springing a warm welcome 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hanuman temple at Ramanjaneya Gudda was as usual flocked by visitors on Saturday morning. But it was far from a regular day. Along with the sounds of bells, you could hear dhols and other percussion instruments, and gaiety and laughter as Abhinava Dance Company brought to life Madanothsava, an over 1,000-year-old festival celebrated to welcome spring. Organised as part of the company’s 25th anniversary, the event kicked off with a dance production by its members, including a special choreography on the five flowers that form a part of Madana’s (God of Love) arrows – lotus, lily, Ashoka, mango and jasmine – followed by activities like music, dance, and traditional games.

“Usually, this celebration would go on for a month but we keep it for a day,” explains Rajendra, who founded the dance company with his wife, Nirupama. “An event like this helps us connect more with our culture, while also bringing the community together,” he adds. Activities like Charchari Nritya and Sahakara Banjikotsava make his point clearer. The former has instructors teach participants clap movements that they can try out to rhythmic beats, while the latter is a fun activity that takes place around a mango tree. A group encircles the tree (which, in this case, was a recreated model with real fruits) and dances to live music.

Once that stops, everyone is required to jump up and pluck a mango from the tree. “Traditionally, artistes perform and the audience watches. Here, the two mingle together,” says Rajendra. For Veena Kiran, the energy of the dholak beats and the crowd’s enthusiasm compelled her to be a part of the Sahakara Banjikotsava. “I love dancing, so I enjoyed it,” the 47-year-old homemaker, who frequents the temple often, said. “There’s a lot of positive energy so I’d love to see more cultural events held here, religion no bar,” she added.

A sensorial treat, the event also saw participation from non-Indians. While Monica Kunz, a Swiss Bharatanatyam dancer, loved the performances, Kinga Malec, a Kathak dancer from Poland who was also a part of the inaugural dance, loved the environment. “I like that it’s taking place in the open and that there is something for everyone,” she said. Others like Tara Jain were attracted to the traditional games like the Chowkabara, Pagade, cow and leopard game, the tower of Brahma, and cup and ball game. “Children today only play Western games so it’s nice to see someone bring back these older games that I’d love to introduce my kids to,” she said.

Community fest, revived

“India and Indian festivities are mostly associated with the worship of deities. But apart from these festivals, ancient India was also known to celebrate seasons, nature, colours, emotions and every aspect of life together as one community,” Sanjana Ravi, one of the dancers at Abhinava Dance Company, said. She explained that while several countries have retained the celebratory aspects of nature, the practice has faded in India.

This then prompted the founders of the company to revive this community festival that celebrates the arrival of spring. “This celebration is for the community and fuelled by the community. Every drop of enthusiasm and participation from the community is the driving force for this event,” she said.