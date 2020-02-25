Brimming with spirit

Sudeshna Dutta By

BENGALURU: Who wouldn’t want a sip of exotic cocktails to unwind after a long day? To celebrate the rising cocktail culture in India, over 25 bars in the city are organising India Cocktail Week for the first time, after the New Delhi edition that was held in November. “Cocktail culture has been burgeoning in India for the last two years, thanks to more well-travelled, educated and curious customers. With the opening of many world-class bars in the major cities of India and Indian bartenders going head-to-head with the best in the world, it was time to put the country on the world cocktail map,” says Sharan Behl, co-founder, India Cocktail Week. He adds, “With ICW, we aim to grow the cocktail culture here with the help of the best global and homegrown brands, highlight the best bars in the country and invite the top bars in the world to come and experience India.”

The week-long event, which commenced on Feb 21, will have various bars like Raahi, Byg Brewski Brewing Company, Hangover, Toast and Tonic, Sriracha and Sly Granny putting up cocktail menus at discounted prices, and hosting cocktail brunches. Also, bartenders from some of Asia’s top bars, such as Old Man Bar, Neon Pigeon and Rabbit Hole, will be flying down to the city to host pop-ups on Thursday and Friday. The week will culminate with a two-day Cocktail Village held over the weekend, where at least 18 international and home-grown brands, including Campari, Aperol, Bacardi, Gordon’s, Johnnie Walker and William Lawson, will be setting up their bars for cocktails to be curated by popular international mixologists. For instance, Absolut will be presenting a lime-based menu, with all the cocktails having a citrus element.

“This is going to be my first time in India. I am hoping to understand and see the hospitality industry, culture and cocktail scenes in the country, and share and exchanging new things with new friends,” says Hirunwathit Noppasate, head bartender, Rabbit Hole, Bangkok. He plans to bring some fermented process, saltiness and savoury, fragrant cocktails to the festival. “Indian food is different from the rest of the world not only in taste but also in drink-mixing methods. It reflects a perfect blend of various cultures and ages, just like Indian culture,” adds Noppasate. To add to the vibe, an exciting line-up of artistes, such as BLOT!, Taba Chake, DJ Kan-i and Kampai, will be performing live at the venue. The Cocktail Village will be organised at Taj West End, Race Course Road, on Feb 29-March 1. Tickets cost `299 onwards.