Home Cities Bengaluru

Health ministry plans kits to make you eat right

The ministry is also planning ‘The Eat Right Movement’ under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which will have two components: Eat Healthy and Eat Safe.

Published: 25th February 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Director of National Health Mission Ramchandran R, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Vikas Sheel, and Dr K S Sachdeva speak to media on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), plans to launch testing kits called ‘Food Safety Magic Box’ placed in primary health centres (PHCs) and Ayushman Bharat Health Wellness Centres (AB-HWC’s) to ensure people eat clean, healthy food. The ministry plans to come out with these in 2021.  “The food safety magic box will help patients test the food they generally eat in the magic box and the reports will be given on whether that food is healthy or not. This is to make them aware about what is important and what is not. This will also deter retailers from adulterating food,” said Vikas Sheel, Joint Secretary, MoHFW. 

The ministry is also planning ‘The Eat Right Movement’ under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which will have two components: Eat Healthy and Eat Safe. The Community Health Officer(CHO) will tell people what is healthy and safe to eat. Other activities like zumba, cycling, exercises and other sports game will be part of it. 

Some of the new packages include screening, prevention, control and management of non-communicable diseases and chronic communicable diseases like tuberculosis and leprosy, basic oral health care, basic management of mental health ailments, care for common ophthalmic and ENT problem, elderly and palliative health care services and emergency medical services including burns and trauma. These are planned to be launched on April 14 as part of second anniversary of the programme. 

This is in addition to six existing packages at AB-HWC which include care in pregnancy and child birth, neonatal and infant health care services, childhood and adolescent health care services, family planning. The aim is also to have one MBBS doctor in each centre to provide the packages. 

Across India  

Footfall: 1,007.61 L

Male: 460.54
Female: 547.07

 HWCs in Karnataka 
Total HWCs operation 
1,930 across 30 districts

Footfall at HWCs : More than 59 lakh

Total CHOs trained: 1,464

AIM TO ELIMINATE TB BY 2025
Sheel said, “In 2018, at the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) we had detected 17.5 lakhs cases of TB, against the estimate number of more than 27 lakhs. We were missing about 10 lakh cases every year of TB. We now have a gap of 2 lakh and NTEP will achieve its goal by 2025. We will also be focussing on the National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) simultaneously.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp