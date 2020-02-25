Man wanted for murder arrested in Uttar Pradesh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Notorious history-sheeter Bharath alias slum Bharath who is wanted in offences in four districts in Karnataka was arrested by Bengaluru City police in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.This comes weeks after a January 30 filmy-style chase, during which Bharath and his associates rammed into a police vehicle and tried to attack the cops with weapons.

After the CCB and North-division police nabbed Bharath in Moradabad, a few of his associates created a ruckus and attacked the police. Police have filed a case with the Moradabad police against the attackers.Bharath (32), a native of Tamil Nadu, is wanted in a number of criminal cases, including murder, in Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur districts and Bengaluru city.

Bharath is the prime accused in the murder of history-sheeter Srinivas alias Kulla Seena in 2006. Police had formed three teams to tack his movements in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. Initial interrogation has revealed that Bharath has a big network including some local politicians and police officials who used to tip him off about search operations. “Action will be taken once Bharath is interrogated. He will be brought to the city on Tuesday for further investigation,” a senior police officer said.