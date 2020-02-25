Home Cities Bengaluru

Melting hearts with frozen 2

who dubbed songs for the Disney project in all South Indian languages and in Hindi.

By Brinda Das
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Frozen 2 was a dream project for me. Never did I imagine that I would ever be singing for such a big project,” said Nakul Abhyankar, who dubbed songs for the Disney project in all South Indian languages and in Hindi. Abhyankar recently completed recording a song for the Kannada movie, Bichhugathii, which is set to release on February 28. “I will not reveal anything now but the song that I have sung has wonderful lyrics and is sure to win hearts,” he said. He also sang two songs for Sandalwood movie Love Mocktail – Love You Chinna and Janumagale Kaayuve. 

Abhyankar, whose biggest inspirations are Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar, said music runs in the family as his grandfather was a Yakshagana artiste and his brother too is a singer. The engineer-turned-musician recalled that he got into the world of playback music after his gig in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Kannada and Hindi. “Singers loved my voice and that’s how I got recognition. Soon, music directors started inviting me for playback singing and that’s how my musical journey began,” he said.  

A multilingual singer, he credits his upbringing, which helped him master the diction in all languages. “My mother tongue is Marathi and I was brought up in Karnataka, so I learnt Kannada naturally. By the time I was in second grade, I was able to speak more than four languages. Since I started early, learning new languages has always been an easy task for me,” he states. Though he is comfortable with almost all languages, he makes sure that the lyricist of the song is present while recording. “This helps me ensure that I do not mispronounce anything and also understand the emotions of the song better. Only when there is emotion in a lyrics can a singer sing it in the best way,” Abhyankar says.

