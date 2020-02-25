Home Cities Bengaluru

One-man show

Bengaluru’s 13-year-old theatre company, WeMove Theatre is staging ‘Ond Second’ a Kannada play written and directed by Abhishek Iyengar.

Published: 25th February 2020 06:44 AM

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s 13-year-old theatre company, WeMove Theatre is staging ‘Ond Second’ a Kannada play written and directed by Abhishek Iyengar.The story revolves around a road accident and everything that happens before and after the said accident. The protagonist dissects every event that leads to the accident and tries to make a sense of the incident that changed his life completely. 

Once he gets a reality check of the occurrences of the incident, will he be able to digest the truth and live with it? One has to see the play for the answers.This Kannada performance is a one-man show and has been adapted from a short story written by Chinese writer She Tei Xeng translated into Kannada as a short story by Gopala Krishna Pai.

The short story is further adapted into stage and directed by Abhishek Iyengar. ‘Ond Second’ will be staged on February 29th in Vyoma ArtSpace & Studio Theatre, JP Nagar at 7.30pm.

