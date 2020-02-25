Home Cities Bengaluru

Protest against Centre’s plan to import poultry, dairy from US

The protest was held at a time when US President is on a visit to India. 

Published: 25th February 2020 06:55 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Farmers associated with various organisations staged a protest across the state on Monday against the Central government’s plan to import dairy and poultry products from the USA. The protest was held at a time when US President is on a visit to India. 

Members from Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Karnataka Rajya Poultry Sakarnakedarar Kshemabhivridhi Rajya Samithi came together for a protest in the city.  State President of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha G S Bayya Reddy said farmers from Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Mandya, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Davanagere and Tumakuru participated in the protest.

“We are around 100- 150 poultry and dairy farmers, who gathered on Monday, but around a crore farmers will be directly and indirectly affected if the government decides to import poultry, and milk products. Domestic farmers will lose their livelihood and this decision will have an impact to the tune of Rs 80,000 crore,” he said. If the government does not stop its plan, an all India protest under the umbrella of the All India Kisan Sangha Union across India, will be held, the protesters said. 

