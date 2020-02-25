Why your own toilet is important to you

Nirad Mudur By

BENGALURU: Hindi actor Kumudlal Ganguly, who lived for 90 years from October 13, 1911 to December 10, 2001, had a thing to share about the part of the day he most preferred. It was the time he spent in his toilet, on his own ‘throne’. The affable actor – more famously known as Ashok Kumar and fondly called Dadamoni – had, decades ago, told a reputed but now-defunct magazine in an interview that his time spent on his ‘throne’ was a spiritual one, during which he could experience absolute peace in complete privacy without being disturbed by the rest of the world.

People laughed at that. But it is so true, especially today. In this buzzing, competitive world, made worse by the invasive mobile phone that has turned out to be one’s prime companion, a little time spent on your ‘throne’ is indeed the most peaceful one. It is a great alternative to being all alone by a lakeside, or wherever in the womb of nature, without intrusive technologies, in some godforsaken corner of the world – something perennially elusive. People laughed at Dadamoni’s share because they perceive a toilet as merely a place where the bowels are cleaned. But with a broader view, a toilet is a place which – apart from its intended purpose – shuts one out from the world, allowing the mind to sweep the universe in the domains of the future, past and the present; in the domains of relationships; in the domains of ideologies; of art and culture; of creativity; and of spirituality.

The human body is a wonder in itself. It can multitask, letting the bottom end take care of itself almost in a state of automation to provide relief to your bowels while letting the top end help you think in peace. I wouldn’t be surprised if many of the ideas rocking the world today were seeded during the toilet time of their thinkers. Public toilets are fine, but they do not provide one with the spiritual experience. Take a chawl or a common toilet, for example. A few minutes into your time, and there is bound to be knocks on the door with the next aspirant to his/her toilet time claiming that right, and reminding you that your time is up.

A friend, who is part of a fairly well-known music group in Bengaluru, sought relief in a toilet of a train during a journey. Let alone a spiritual experience, his physical discomfort itself was worsened by the fact that the metal tumbler was chained to a handle on the wall of a swaying train’s toilet in such a way that it did not reach the part of his body for him to clean up after the ‘job’. The frustrated man opened the toilet door and begged a shocked old lady waiting outside for her turn for a bottle of water to complete his intended task. Personally, I dread stepping inside a public/common toilet. I dread finding the previous occupant not having flushed, and worse, to find the flush not working – which means when you exit to look for a better loo, the next occupant waiting outside is bound to suspect you to be the culprit!

No such worries if you have your own toilet. Dadamoni was right. It is the most relaxed time of the day in your own toilet!

