10-day deadline for Bellandur garbage contractors

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a TNIE report on the improper collection of garbage by BBMP contractors assigned to Bellandur ward, Joint Commissioner (Mahadevpura Zone) Venkatachalapathi called a meeting with the residents and contractors. The joint commissioner (JC) asked the contractors to fix the issue within ten days and warned that if they fail to, notices would be served and their licences cancelled. The meeting gave a ray of hope to residents, who said that after five long years, the issues has been taken up by the authorities. “Unlike the previous times when we were given empty promises, this time the joint commissioner seemed concerned. On Tuesday, we saw the Assistant Executive Engineer doing the spot check. We now want this issue to be fixed or the contractors changed,” said Seema Sharma, a member of Kasa Muktha Bellandur.

The JC ordered that drivers should have printed and laminated route maps in their vehicles and should follow the allotted route. “The operation will be completely streamlined in the next ten days. Wet and and reject waste should be picked up every day by two BBMP contractors in auto tippers. Dry waste should be cleared by Dry Waste Collection Centre operator, once in two days. Each driver will collect phone numbers of 20-50 residents to form a WhatsApp group for their block, while a Junior Health Inspector (JHI) and volunteers will monitor daily pickup of wet and reject waste,” he said.

Any complaint on any route will be taken as no-show for the entire route. Payments are made to contractors on actual days of pickups only. The officials will conduct a training for all drivers to ensure they understand difference between reject and dry waste. The officials will also carry out surprise checks. Small shops have been warned against dumping waste on roads or in bins on road. After pourakarmikas sweep and clean the road sides, contractor must ensure that the street waste is collected. If in case driver asks for money, residents should inform AEE quoting the driver’s name and vehicle number, the JC said.

Special Commissioner (SWM) Randeep D said, “The JC went on a surprise check and he has found that all the tippers were not being used. Bellandur ward has 54 tippers which is highest and non-use of vehicles is not justified. In case we find out that it is continuing we will discontinue the contractor’s services and blacklist him.”

The JC said, “We will keep a continuous check on the collection process. I have told them to fix it in 10 days or we will issue notices and take further action. We have kept a register where they have to take signatures from residents and the AEE’s will check whether they are collecting waste properly.”