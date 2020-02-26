Home Cities Bengaluru

Gang of four abducts woman

 A Gaga of four kidnapped a 33-yearold woman in a car, and later pushed her out on ring road.

Published: 26th February 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of four kidnapped a 33-year-old woman in a car, and later pushed her out on ring road. According to a police officer, the incident took place on Friday morning. The victim Saroja (name changed) was going to Thindlu on her scooter, when she stopped to attend a phone call. The gang -- Ramakrishna, and his relatives Ashok, Shankar and Kumar -- came in an Omni van, kidnapped and gagged her, and drove around Vidyaranyapura and Ramachandrapura for two hours.

They also threatened that they would pour acid on her if she spoke about the incident to anyone. Finally, they pushed her out of the vehicle near a graveyard on ring road and fled. The accused were arrested by Yelahanka police. Saroja alleged that she had seen one of them, who had a fight with her in her locality over a trivial issue.

Based on her information, the police gathered details of the prime accused Ramakrishna, a security guard who had an affair with the victim. She tried avoiding him, and he decided to kidnap her and threaten that she continue the relationship. All four have been remanded in judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp