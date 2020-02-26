Gang of four abducts woman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of four kidnapped a 33-year-old woman in a car, and later pushed her out on ring road. According to a police officer, the incident took place on Friday morning. The victim Saroja (name changed) was going to Thindlu on her scooter, when she stopped to attend a phone call. The gang -- Ramakrishna, and his relatives Ashok, Shankar and Kumar -- came in an Omni van, kidnapped and gagged her, and drove around Vidyaranyapura and Ramachandrapura for two hours.

They also threatened that they would pour acid on her if she spoke about the incident to anyone. Finally, they pushed her out of the vehicle near a graveyard on ring road and fled. The accused were arrested by Yelahanka police. Saroja alleged that she had seen one of them, who had a fight with her in her locality over a trivial issue.

Based on her information, the police gathered details of the prime accused Ramakrishna, a security guard who had an affair with the victim. She tried avoiding him, and he decided to kidnap her and threaten that she continue the relationship. All four have been remanded in judicial custody.