HC disposes of PIL against Anand Singh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday disposed of a public interest litigation questioning the allocation of ministry of forest, environment and ecology to B S Anand Singh. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar said that it cannot grant the petitioner’s prayer as the Chief Secretary has no power to remove the minister from the post. Hence, it is declining to entertain the petition, the bench said.

In his petition, advocate Dr KB Vijayakumar contended that Anand Singh was facing criminal cases including such cases filed by the department of forest. And the allocation of the ministry of forest amounts to conflict of interest. Hence, the directions be issued to the Chief Secretary to strike down the appointment of Singh as forest minister, he prayed.