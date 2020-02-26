ISRO scientist, hubby booked for assaulting woman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jalahalli police have booked an ISRO scientist and her husband on charges of allegedly assaulting a woman, who ran a day care centre. The incident took place on February 17. Police said the couple — ISRO scientist Monika Mahajan and her husband Kunal Mahajan who is a software engineer — was dropping off their three-year-old son at a daycare run by the wife of a junior engineer in ISRO. Both the families lived in ISRO Colony.

“The complainant has alleged that she had plans to close the daycare centre for a few days due to health problems. When she returned, the couple came to her house and allegedly demanded that she return Rs 4,000, which she charged as a monthly fee, immediately or to allow their son for another month for free. This led to an argument and the couple allegedly manhandled her.

She has alleged that Kunal Mahajan twisted her arm, held her neck and banged her against the wall, while his wife supported him in the act. The couple also locked her up inside her house,” the police said.“We have summoned the couple for an enquiry in this regard,” the police said.