Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Journalist’ extorts money from BDA officials

He threatened officers of the civic body that he will expose them; he had targeted many officers over last one month

Published: 26th February 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By LALITHA
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A middle-aged man, claiming to be a reporter for leading English newspapers, has allegedly been extorting money from BDA officials at the head office after threatening to expose them. The individual, who gave his name as Trivikrama, was interrogated by the BDA Task Force on Tuesday evening. A BDA official told TNIE that the individual repeatedly threatened an IT section senior officer for two days. “He claimed to have some documents about the individual on his phone and asked him to pay a lump sum so that the matter could be closed permanently.

The officer ignored the individual on the first day (Monday) but when he came to his cabin on the second day and repeated the threat, the officer alerted the Task Force police,” the official said. Since he was roaming inside the campus, he was caught quickly. When news about this ‘journalist’ spread around the office, more tales of extortion came tumbling out, said another official.

“He has been roaming around the campus for the past one month and had indulged in similar behaviour with officials in the land acquisition department,” he added. “Fearing he would be exposed, a BDA case worker handed over a good amount to him, the details of which are not known,” the official said. A Task Force police officer said that they interrogated Tri Vikrama, a native of Hosakerahalli, on Tuesday evening and let him go.

“Our initial understanding is he seems to be an RTI activist and managed to get some information about an officer in the computer section. He claims the officer manipulated information and he had evidence of it. The said officer has a very good reputation,” said the officer. The officer added that he had not seen Tri Vikrama earlier inside the BDA campus. Asked if an FIR was booked, the officer said the Task Force does not have powers for it. “The Superintendent of Police of the Task Force will take a call on whether an FIR needs to be filed at the Seshadripuram police station,” the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp