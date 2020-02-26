National panel inspects amenities at railway stations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Passenger Amenities Committee, a national body under the Ministry of Railways, inspected seven railway stations in the Bengaluru Railway Division on Monday and Tuesday. Accordingly, the committee has called for more toilets, drinking water facilities, as well as better cleanliness at the stations, a senior official said. “Apart from this, it has also called for more work to be done towards the Swachh Bharat campaign. Committee members also suggested that improvements be made where defects were noted,” the official added.

The committee inspected Mandya and Maddur Railway Stations on Monday and KSR, Bengaluru East, Banaswadi, Krishnarajapuram and Baiyyappanahalli railway stations on Tuesday, said an official release.

The release said that the committee appreciated various amenities and facilities at stations and suggested improvements to make Railways more passenger-friendly, adding that the members interacted with passengers inside trains, as well as on platforms for their opinion on amenities.

The general cleanliness, arrangements for water, facilities to disseminate information like enquiry office, public address system and indicator boards, lights, fans, maintenance of public lavatories, bathrooms and visiting halls were among the aspects being inspected, the release said. Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Railway Division, made a PowerPoint presentation about the various initiatives undertaken by the Division at stations and in trains to make passengers feel safe, as well as have a comfortable journey.