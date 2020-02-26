Home Cities Bengaluru

UK ‘fiance’ sends woman gift, cheats her of Rs 71L

Even after that, they continued calling her, asking to transfer more money.

Published: 26th February 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By MGCHETAN
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 42-year-old unmarried woman, who was in search of a groom, fell prey to cybercrime and lost over Rs 71 lakh, which she paid towards ‘Customs fee’ for an expensive gift sent by her would-be husband. Police have registered an FIR based on her complaint. The woman, a resident of Dharwad city, approached the Cyber Crime police in Bengaluru seeking action against the accused, whom she got in touch with through a social networking platform.

Cyber Crime police deal with cromes where victims lose more than Rs 15 lakh. Police said that the woman, who was looking for a suitable groom for her, said her sister came across the profile of one Andrew Cohen. “The woman got in touch with him in the last week of December 2019. The accused claimed he hailed from United Kingdom and both of them exchanged their phone numbers after expressing an interest in each other. Cohen told her he had sent her an expensive gift for New Year, which the complainant believed,” the police said.

“From January 6, she started receiving calls from people claiming to be Customs officials and other central authorities, asking her pay towards various charges to deliver the gift. Even then, the complainant did not realise that it was a trap and transferred money to bank accounts provided by the accused. Between January 6 to 27, she had deposited a total amount of Rs 71,57,793 through online transfers. Even after that, they continued calling her, asking to transfer more money.

She grew suspicious and realised it was Cohen who was pretending to be an official of the Customs department and other agencies,” an official said. The police registered an FIR under the provisions of the Information Technology Act. “A team will be sent to Dharwad to investigate the case,” the official added.

