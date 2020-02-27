Home Cities Bengaluru

A hilly escape from busy roads of Bengaluru

 Living in Bengaluru is great, there are fantastic bars and restaurants, whilst the people make you feel at home.

Published: 27th February 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 03:22 PM

By  Alan Ironside
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Living in Bengaluru is great, there are fantastic bars and restaurants, whilst the people make you feel at home. But the traffic is overbearing at times. As a brand ambassador, there is a lot of travel during the weekends, often to far-flung parts of India. The sparkling blue waters of the Teesta near Gangtok are something I’ll never forget.

Through speaking to friends, it was often mentioned that close to Bangalore, there were some brilliant hill spots to relax and escape the busy roads of the city. Keen to explore as much as possible, my fellow ambassador and flat mate, Cillian, and I headed to Sakleshpur.The five-hour drive took us to a secluded hill station among the forest, where we spent the evening in a typical fashion. Campfire burning and good food to accompany the tales that were being told.

Simple food being a favourite, it was great to be treated to butter naan and dal makhani. Butter chicken and biriyani was also on offer, it’s safe to say we didn’t go hungry.The highlight of the trip was the trek to the top of the hill, where the expansive views of the hill range provided the perfect moment to appreciate the adventure we were on.The author is brand mbassador, Ballantine’s.

