All set to hire special school teachers: Forum

BENGALURU: The state project director of Samagra Shikshana Karnataka informed the High Court that arrangements were made to fill the vacant posts for teachers on a permanent basis for special children. A memo filed before the court stated that 816 posts of Block Inclusive Education Resource Teachers were created in all blocks where two posts are to be filled by elementary-level teachers and two high school-level teachers.

The director stated that of 816 posts, 316 posts have been filled by regular teachers. Another 180 posts are filled by contract teachers. The remaining 260 posts will be filled based on availability.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar asked the state to take steps by March 31, 2020.