Can we ever find a solution to end misery?

Human beings are killing each other for some idealistic, nationalistic or racial division.

Published: 27th February 2020 06:52 AM

By Jiddu Krishnamurti
BENGALURU: This world in which we live has been broken up into various forms of nationalities, linguistic differences, nationalistic, patriotic divisions, religious divisions: the Buddhist, the Hindu, the Tibetan, the Muslim, the Christian; and also the recent religion of Communism, Marxism; the totalitarian states through certain parts of the world where there is no liberty, freedom to think what you like, to do what you like. Wars are going on in different parts of the world.

Human beings are killing each other for some idealistic, nationalistic or racial division. Human beings are slaughtered by the latest machinery of war. We are not judging, nor looking at all this from any prejudiced point or from any bias; but we are looking at it together to find out for ourselves why this is happening: why there is so much misery in the world; so much confusion; great uncertainty. And the world is becoming more and more dangerous to live in.

In this part of the world you may not have wars, but you are preparing for war. And in this world there are a great many institutions, foundations, organisations, little groups with their particular leaders; the gurus with their absurdities; each person or each group, each community is separating itself from others. This is what is happening all over the world; more so in this part of the world where each one wants to do what he likes; to fulfil himself, to express himself, to assert himself. There are threats of various kinds. 

And when one looks at all this: the terror, the suffering, the bad management, inefficient management of governments, each country preparing, accumulating the instruments of war, perhaps helped by religions. And when one looks at all this quite objectively, without any bias, one must ask, if one is at all serious, and I hope – one hopes that you are, not only this morning for an hour but this is a human problem. It’s a great crisis. And who is responsible for all this?

One can easily say that it’s the environment, the society, the mismanagement, and so on. But in spite of all that, if we can look really seriously, objectively, not as Americans and Hindus or a particular group, but look at all this; take a journey together to find out for ourselves without being told, without being instructed or informed, who is responsible for all these terrible things that are going on. Not only in the technological world, which is becoming more and more complex; such tremendous advancement: computer, the robots, the missiles, the submarines, you know, all that’s what’s happening; great surgery, medicine, all that. Looking at all this, one asks not only what is one to do, but also, who is responsible, who has brought this about: the chaos, the confusion, the utter misery of man.

