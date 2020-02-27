CBSE Class 10 exams kick off with ‘easy’ English paper 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first day of CBSE 10th board exam 2020 began on Wednesday on a good note with students finding the English exam easy. While everyone got different sets, there was little difference in the difficulty level. Parents were seen anxiously waiting for the students to come out of the schools and were relieved to hear that the paper went well.“The paper was easy and not lengthy. Everything in the question paper was within the syllabus. Going through the two preparatory exams helped clear the tension. The three-hour time period given was enough to finish the paper,” said Druthi, a student.

“We were able to complete the paper well in advance and recheck our answers. We were a bit anxious before the exam but it turned out to be easy,” said Ananya, another student.Students said all three sets were not difficult, with the only difference being in long answers for eight marks each.Shikha, a parent, said that her husband and she waited three hours in front of the school for their daughter to complete the exam.

“We live far away. We did not want her to get tensed as she may not be able to contact us once the exam is done. She could not carry her phone inside the hall, which is why we decided to drop her and wait three hours to pick her up,” Shikha said.“I was a bit worried about vocabulary questions, including synonyms and antonyms, but that turned out to be easy as well,” said Anjali, a student. The next main exam is Hindi on February 29.