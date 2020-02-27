Court threatens BBMP with contempt action

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday warned that it will initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) if its directions issued earlier over illegal constructions in the city are not complied with. The court directed the civic body to submit the schedule of survey to identify illegal buildings in city.

Granting 10 days as sought by the BBMP senior counsel to place the programme before the court, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar said that it is the BBMP’s duty to demolish illegal structures that are coming up in the city in large numbers.

But the bench made it clear that all illegal buildings should not be demolished, but should be in accordance with law. The buildings that are entitled for regularisation can be regularised, it said. The bench clarified the issue in response to the submission made by the BBMP senior counsel.

The bench said that the methodical survey will also help the BBMP identify the structures that are legal and illegal. The bench was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation registered after it was noticed that the BBMP was not taking action against illegal buildings in several cases.