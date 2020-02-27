From negatives to digital, it’s a new era: CM at BIFFes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy chairman Sunil Puranik has urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to allocate Rs 5 crore for developing film archives and other facilities.“Film archives are important. I want to establish such archive museums in 5 places in Karnataka. Building a film complex with a good studio, film library, conducting film courses and workshops, all require Rs 5 crore,” Puranik said. The filmmaker and actor was speaking at the inauguration of the 12th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival at Kanteerva Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

Kannada actor Yash and Bollywood producer

Boney Kapoor interact at the inaugural event

of BIFFes | shriram B n

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa recalled the cine journey from “negatives era to digital era.”“I am happy about the quantity and expect an improvement in the quality. I will look into the proposal made by the academy and what best can be implemented. I started the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy during my previous tenure as the CM,” he said.Actor Yash, popularly known as Rocking Star, urged the CM to build a studio to train youths.

“There are many talented youths who need to be trained. For this, we need a good studio. We will pay it back through taxes,” Yash said. The ceremony was attended by actress Jayaprada, singer Sonu Nigam, producer Boney Kapoor and actress Aditi Prabhudeva. Jayaprada said, “I love Kannada as a language, its films and Kannadigas. I cannot forget the affection showed to me by Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan and Ambareesh. Bengaluru also holds a special place in my heart.”

Kapoor said his film Hum Paanch was shot in Melkote and Nigam said he must have been a Kannadiga in his previous birth. He said he sang better songs in Kannada than in Hindi. Information and Public Relations Department secretary Captain P Manivannan and its commissioner S N Siddaramappa were present.