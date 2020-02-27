Gang stabs auto driver to death in broad daylight

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two incidents of murder were reported in the city on Wednesday. Vinod alias Gunda, an autorickshaw driver by profession and a resident of Shampura, was stabbed to death near Shampura Railway Gate. An official at DJ Halli police station said that when Vinod was sitting in his vehicle near the railway gate, a group of miscreants attacked him and stabbed him in his chest in public presence and escaped from the scene. “The motive for murder is not clear but it is suspected that old rivalry might have led to the killing,” he said.

In another instance, Ramesh, a resident of Bhakshi Garden near Cottonpet, a daily wage worker at KR Market, was stabbed to death in City Market Police Station limits. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday. Police said that the accused had picked up a fight with Ramesh and stabbed him. He succumbed on his way to the hospital. “Ramesh was involved in a fight with some people in the market a few days ago and the fight might have links to the murder. Efforts are on to nab the killers,” the police said.