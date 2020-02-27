Getting ‘em off their screens 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s a common sight to find children with phones and tablets in hand, staring at their screens. It is this addiction that has led to the conceptualisation of HappyOn, an initiative to focus on various aspects of kids’ development through workshops on education, fashion, entertainment, and games. According to Samir Virani, founder, HappyOn Exhibition, the expo is a professional-come-emotional trade, with a number of shopping brands, workshops, educational activities, and fun sessions planned out on February 29, The idea behind the initiative, he says, is to organise and curate a niche exhibition, with a collection of brands from all across India.

The basic idea is to let the family experience the joy of engaging themselves together in different activities. Children these days are majorly addicted to phones, tablets, laptops, video games, etc. which in turn is affecting their health and is a cause of concern for everyone. “We are trying to give a platform to kids to get away from technology and enjoy a childhood filled with outdoor activities, games, peers and lots of fun,” says Virani.

The exhibition focuses on various aspects of kids’ development and knows that the most important role models are mothers. The exhibition also entails workshops for moms. Award-winning author of Sleep, Baby, Sleep, Kerry Bajaj will also attend the event.

She will be taking sessions on resolving sleep issues in babies, behavioural development, motherhood, phases of pregnancy and motherhood as well. In the future, they plan to take the exhibition to cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Mysuru, Coimbatore, Delhi, Raipur, Mumbai and Chennai.happy is an experience for an entire family to engage under one roof. It will be held at Lalit Ashok, on February 29, between 11 am and 8 pm.