Home Cities Bengaluru

Historic: All-women night patrol teams hit roads

It was a historic day for Bengaluru police, who launched the first all-women night patrol team -- claimed to be the first in India, on Wednesday.

Published: 27th February 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Ragini Dwivedi inaugurated the Shourya Vahini, an all-woman partrolling team, at the BBMP Ground in Koramangala, Bengaluru, on Wednesday | pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a historic day for Bengaluru police, who launched the first all-women night patrol team -- claimed to be the first in India, on Wednesday. Called ‘Shaurya Vahini’, the patrol team will comprise 13 women drivers of Hoysalas and 26 women riding Cheetah motorbikes. The women will work in night shifts, patrolling the streets under the jurisdiction of Koramangala police -- to begin with. These women police personnel were trained to ride bikes over the last 20 days. Though this is not the first time that women are out on patrol, it is the first instance where all-women teams are out at night. Prior to this, Hoysalas had one male and one female police personnel to handle incidents that involve women. 

The all-women night patrol team is set to break stereotypes, but there are concerns over women police officers themselves becoming targets. Additional Commissioner of Police (East) S Murugan told The New Indian Express, “This is an initiative to empower women constables. When a (crime) incident occurs, at least 2-3 Hoysalas attend to the crime scene. So there will be male cops around.”

The plan involves the women teams remaining in constant touch with their male counterparts while on the beat, so tabs are kept on which locality they are moving while on patrol. “There will be challenges, but we can face them. First, we would like to see how this goes. If the women are comfortable, and once this is successful, we will consider extending it to other divisions,” he said. Sandalwood actor Ragini Dwivedi flagged off the teams, while City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Isha Pant were present along with Murugan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru police all-women night patrol Shaurya Vahini
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp