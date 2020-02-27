Lawyers’ stand on Kashmiri students taints judiciary: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Orally observing that passing a resolution not to represent three Kashmiri students, who have been arrested in Hubballi for allegedly raising pro-Pakistani slogans, will affect the image of the entire judiciary, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday granted a day’s time to the Advocate General to hold talks with the Hubballi Bar Association to resolve the matter.

When a public interest litigation filed by several advocates against the Bar Association’s resolution was taken up for hearing by a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, Advocate General (AG) Prabhuling K Navadgi submitted that he has already spoken to office-bearers of the Hubballi Bar Association and needs more time to resolve the issue.

Granting the request, the bench observed that even Ajmal Kasab, who was behind the December 26 massacre in Mumbai, was given a fair trial. The Bar Association bypassing such a resolution brings a bad name to the entire institution of judiciary and attracts action under Contempt of Court.

Referring to the incident of preventing lawyers from filing bail applications on behalf of the accused students in Hubballi, the bench observed that such incidents should not happen in this state. “If it continues, let the bail applications be filed under police protection in Hubballi and later transferred to Bengaluru for hearing. Then it will be a lesson for them,” the bench said, adjourning the hearing to Thursday.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Prof Ravivarma Kumar, representing the petitioners, appreciated the police, saying that they have done a good job by giving protection to lawyers as per the court’s directions. During the last hearing of the petition filed by advocate B T Venkatesh and others, the court had directed the police to give protection to the advocates to file the vakalath. However, some local advocates prevented a team of advocates from filing bail applications on Monday and the petitioners drew the attention of the court.