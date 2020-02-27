Life of a ‘funny man’

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Multiple shoots, the upcoming PIL season, a new digital series... Danish Sait is a busy man these days. And yet, he’s his ever exuberant self when we meet him for an early morning interview, despite having hit the sack only at 2am the previous night. “See, I have the match schedule with me on all times,” says the actor, who is the creative producer and host for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pic: Saptarshi Mukherjee

The Bengalurean is also gearing up to make a comeback on screens with his popular Humble Politician Nograj, which will soon see a release on an OTT platform. “The secret behind the popularity of Mr Nags is that he is a typical Bengalurean. Audiences can relate to him since the accents and mannerisms are similar. But I love that he lives in his own bubble,” he says.

These days, people most associate him with his reel life character of Mr Nags but it was Sait’s stint in radio, especially his on-air prank calls, that made him a household name. “I started my radio career in Bengaluru in 2011, which was when social media was just taking off. When I started putting my prank call edits online, it played to my advantage since they went viral,” says Sait. But what made him move on from his lucrative radio career? “I love radio but going back to it would mean repeating myself. We are like this couple who love each other a lot but its best we stay separately.”

Always known to be the funny one, Sait’s admission of his mental health issues created quite the impact, with many people reaching out to him. “Many told me they found it relatable. My issue was handled when I started seeking help. But I am glad I was able to normalise things for people,” says Sait, giving special credit to his sister, actor Kubbra Sait, who he calls his pillar of strength. Major fights, however, still revolve around which meat will be used in the biryani – he prefers chicken, while Kubbra likes mutton.

“She has always been one of the most sorted person I know and I can trust her with anything. Our mum taught us early on that it’s wiser to hunt in a pack than alone,” says Sait, whose mother Yasmine Sait was the ‘momager’ for the siblings until very recently. When it comes to loved ones, Sait is usually tight-lipped about his love life. But he tells CE, “There is definitely someone special in my life currently. We have a lot of fondness and affection for each other but it’s too early to disclose anything.”