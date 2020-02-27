Lights, Stage, Action

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Daatu theatre brings to Bengaluru ‘Parisarada Kathe’, a play which is adapted from a novel written by K P Poornachandra Tejaswi, a renowned writer.Daatu theatre is implementing this novel into a stage play. In this novel the writer introduced many characters which he encounters in his everyday life.

The writer tries to convey that in the society we live, every person plays an important role in every others life and we are part of the nature and nature is not part of our life. The entire story is plotted in a very humorous manner, how the writer meets different character and how he encounters different kind of problems after meeting them and how he gets out of it.

Few of the characters are snake charmer Yenkta , estate writer Gaadly, Biriyaani Kariyappa, workers at the writers house, Pyaara and Maara and many others.The play is directed by Akash Nag M B and Girish Alaje. Actors on stage are Puneeth A.S , Manu R Gowda, Madhu Muttappa , Nikhil Naachappa, Aditya GT, Girish Alaje, Rakshith Jain, Anusha K.B, Manoj M, Subhramanya S, Abhinandan Koganole.

The play will be staged at KEA Prabath Rangamandira, Basaweshwaranagar on February 29 at 7 pm.