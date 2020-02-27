Marathahalli shooting: Accused tries to kill self

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hours after he tried to kill his former girlfriend by opening fire near her PG accommodation on Tuesday, a 33-year-old software engineer was found in an unconscious state near Marathahalli Bridge. While there were self-inflicted injuries in his neck, it is also suspected that he met with an accident. Amarendra Pattanaik, who allegedly shot at Subhashree Priyadarshini (25), is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

Priyadarshini, who works in NIMHANS, was shot at by Pattanaik near her PG accommodation at Manjunatha Layout in Munnekolala around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. Both Pattanaik and Priyadarshini hail

from Odisha.Police said he was found in an unconscious state near Marathahalli Bridge on the Outer Ring Road around 2.30 am on Wednesday. The police rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors said he had accident-related as well as self inflicted injuries in his neck.

“A notebook with 17 pages of hand written notes by the accused was found at the scene of crime. The last page of the notebook reads like a death note and indicates his last wish. Prima facie, it appears that he may have attempted to commit suicide after shooting at Priyadarshini. Further investigation is being conducted to ascertain what exactly happened and to find out the motive for the crime,” DCP (Whitefield) MN Anuchet said.

The police are waiting for him to recover to question him, but his condition is said to be critical. Meanwhile, the probe has revealed that Pattanaik was working as a software engineer with a private company in Hyderabad. “It is found that Pattanaik and Priayadarshini were in love from several years. However, as Pattanaik found another girl and decided to marry her, he had ditched Priyadarshini. While they were making preparations for wedding, Priyadarshini sent some photos to his fiancee to teach him a lesson and the girl called off the wedding. Enraged by this, Pattanaik decided to finish Priyadarshini and committed the offence,” an officer said.The police, who have already seized the 7.65 mm country-made pistol found at the spot, are yet to find out from whom and how Pattanaik sourced the weapon.