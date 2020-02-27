Muddy road leaves two-wheeler rider hurt

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city’s dug up roads hurt commuters time again. In one such incident, a 33-year-old engineer suffered a fracture in shoulder after falling off his two-wheeler while negotiating a muddy road on Wednesday. Rohit Murarka, a resident of Kalyan Nagar, was riding near Shubh Enclave on Harlur road when the mishap took place. “The road near Shubh Enclave is in a bad state. The entire stretch is muddy. When I was passing by, I felt as if my bike got stuck to something and couldn’t move. I lost my balance and fell down on my head. As I was wearing a helmet, there was no impact on my head, but my shoulder is fractured.

The dug-up stretch on Harlur Road

I suffered bruises on my hand and legs. I have no clue what the BBMP is doing. The doctor told me that it will take three months for me to recover. I should take six weeks’ rest and I cannot even go to work,” said Murarka.Local residents said the road had been dug up by the Bangalore Water Supply Sewerage Board (BWSSB) a year back to lay underground drains and Cauvery water pipelines.

Even though the works were completed a few months back, BBMP has not taken up the road restoration. “The road is in a pathetic state. We have been suffering for a year and nobody has come forward to fix it. People are scared to commute on this road. Many people have shifted their homes from here due to the bad state of the road,” said Poorti, a resident of Shubh Enclave.

Vishnu Prasad, member of Kasavanahalli Development Forum said, “BBMP does not carry out restoration promptly after a road is dug up. Because of this, people suffer.”BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar and the local corporator were not available for their comments despite repeated attempts to contact them.