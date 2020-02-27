Out on the streets, in style 

Bhavisha Dav By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Streetwear is a fashion movement that originated in skate and surf culture and went on to include hip hop, graffiti and other underground cultures that have a defining style. Streetwear includes hoodies, tracks, sneakers and tees that tell stories, value authenticity and have built in culture codes. Closer home, streetwear has been growing at an exponential pace. Although it is often confused with a street style aesthetic, there is an audience, especially under 25 years olds who understand and appreciate genuine streetwear.

The growth in hip- hop, skate, sneaker culture and street art have played a pivotal role in expanding the presence of streetwear. Bollywood, along with the early players in the business like Veg Non Veg, Streetstyle Spotlight and Superkicks and bloggers like Bowties and Bones have helped fuel an authentic streetwear style.Celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan have been seen sporting popular streetwear brands and limited edition sneakers as part of their everyday style and airport fits.

Some new labels that will soon be available in India include street luxe brand Les Benjamin, luxury label Balenciaga and a special drop by Nigerian-American photographer Chi Modu who has spent 30 years capturing defining images of hip-hop icons like Notorious BIG, Tupac, Snoop Dogg.

Streetwear is all about fits. Some of the popular trends include oversized T-shirts with obscure graphics. Logo tees continue to be popular. Hoodies paired with tracks, Japanese style pants or cropped pants and coach jackets have become staples in a streetwear enthusiasts wardrobe. Streetwear collab Sneakers are sought after as well. Camo prints, pink and neons are very popular. Tie-dye, which has been seen in collections by Christian Dior, Jacquemus, Versace, will have a notable presence this season.

Streetwear has evolved taking on a more tactical approach. From designer harnesses to cross body bags and chest rigs, a luxe utilitarian style has been making a statement. Brands at the intersection of culture and fashion have become extremely valuable because we live in an age where consumers have a very high authenticity filter. These consumers are immune to push marketing and are looking for stories they can resonate with. It was only natural for streetwear, given its ethos, to explode.

-The author is co-founder, Capsul