Home Cities Bengaluru

The otter side

While many may not be aware of the existence of the animal in India, Vinni Jain is determined to help conserve the aquatic mammals

Published: 27th February 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Pic: Saptarshi Mukherjee

By Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When it comes to otters in India, not much is known about these aquatic mammals. So much so that they could go locally extinct from a place without anyone even realising. “There is a lot of scientific data on the kinds of habitats they prefer in India but what’s missing is large scale data sets about their distribution,” says Vinni Jain, a research fellow at the Centre for Wildlife Studies in Bengaluru. This then became one of the reasons Jain was motivated to take up a project that would have her collect this baseline data, which could eventually be used in long-term monitoring of otters. 

Slated to be a year-long project that begins in the upcoming months, the research will have Jain – who has a Master’s degree in ecology, evolution and conservation – shuttle between the city and Madhya Pradesh, where she will conduct research on smooth-coated and Eurasian otters. The plan is to go beyond collecting baseline data, says the 24-year-old, who adds, “I’m keen on studying how humans and otters co-exist with each other. There isn’t much existing information on the conflicts that exist between the two parties and how they interact with each other.”

From her previous field work experience, Jain already knows that otters can be tolerant towards human activities but hopes to get an answer to just how far this tolerance can go. “There have been instances where the mammals have ripped up nets of fishermen, which is a loss for them. So if we understand their interactions better, there’s a chance we help mitigate such situations and aid a peaceful co-existence,” she explains. 

One could say Jain is living her childhood dream these days, having known since a young age that she would like to work with animals in any capacity possible. Getting involved with otter conservation, however, was a chance encounter, when Jain spent two months doing fieldwork in Maharashtra. The field work also had Jain walk 4km along banks of a river as she studied otter dens and tracks, and “worked with a lot of their poop.” Ask her about the first time she spotted one of them and she says, “It happened in our seventh week when we decided to just wait by a spot we knew they frequented. We were close to giving up after 2-3 hours but just then we spotted an entire group of wild otters playing in the water, which was such a surreal sight.”

Currently, she is also involved in a crowdfunding campaign that aims to raise Rs 7 lakh for her upcoming project, of which Rs 60,000 has been raised in one week alone. While some might be intimidated by the scope of the project, especially considering the lack of data present, Jain is all too excited to get right into it. “Things are definitely looking up though. Recently, Uttar Pradesh decided to implement an otter census, which we’ve only done for animals like tigers and elephants before. So there’s always hope for more change.” 

Closer home
According to Jain, in India, various otter species can be spotted in Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Orissa. Closer home, one can also spot the smooth-coated species along river Cauvery and small-clawed species at Kodagu, including some sightings at the IISC campus as well. “People living in urban areas tend to be disconnected with nature. It’s sad that most kids can’t identify birds, trees or insects from their surroundings but can easily identify logos and brands. We just need to get out more and explore. Because if we don’t appreciate these things, there’s no hope for nature,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp